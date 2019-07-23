Manchester United still working on £80m transfer, journalist would be “very surprised” if deal falls through

Manchester United continue to be strongly linked with a transfer swoop for Harry Maguire, and yet the days tick by with the defender still a Leicester City player.

One of the most recent updates on Maguire looking set to join Man Utd came from the Independent yesterday as they claimed a deal worth a total of £80million including add-ons had been agreed, with an announcement imminent.

However, there’s still been no movement, though any concerned Red Devils fans can be reassured by this claim in a tweet from Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan:

Harry Maguire to Manchester United remains ongoing. From what I’ve heard I’d be surprised if it did not happen before the end of the window. Very surprised. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) July 22, 2019

Keegan tends to have a good idea of what’s going on at Old Trafford, and he says he’d be very surprised if Maguire did not end up joining the club before the transfer deadline.

The England international looks essential for United ahead of the new season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacking genuinely top class options at centre-back.

Maguire would represent a big step up from flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, and surely go a long way towards improving on the 54 goals the team conceded in the league last season – their worst record in that department in the Premier League era.