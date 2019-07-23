MAJOR Ed Woodward hint as Man Utd look to secure deals for £160m-rated duo

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward has reportedly skipped the club’s pre-season tour as he looks to focus on signing Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes instead.

The deadline for Premier League clubs is on August 8, and so time is running out for the Red Devils to add to the arrivals of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer.

Given that they failed to secure a top-four finish last season and ended up empty-handed, they will need to bring in reinforcements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to ensure that they’re capable of competing on multiple fronts this coming campaign.

According to The Sun, Woodward will try to do just that as he has missed his first pre-season in six years to work on transfer deals, with the signings of Maguire and Fernandes said to be the priority.

However, it’s added that Leicester City want £90m for Maguire, while Sporting Lisbon have been demanding £70m for Fernandes, and so it may well take further negotiation to lower those figures and ensure that agreements can be reached for more reasonable fees as far as United are concerned.

Nevertheless, the mere fact that he has stayed behind to continue talks would suggest that United are far from done in the market, and so it remains to be seen who else arrives to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad.

Time will tell if they are successful in their pursuits of Maguire and Fernandes, but given the glaring weaknesses in the squad currently are in defence and midfield, Man Utd certainly appear to be looking in the right place at least and at quality individuals to provide solutions.