Man Utd transfer boost as Euro giants ready to green light €80m+ exit and eye replacements

Lazio are reportedly ready to accept offers of at least €80m for Man Utd and PSG target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and are even planning on how to spend that money.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in Italy, bagging 31 goals in 163 appearances for Lazio while his physicality and agility also make him a key figure defensively too.

Although he experienced a quieter campaign last year as he wasn’t as decisive, Milinkovic-Savic has all the attributes to emerge as one of the top midfielders in Europe as has the solidity and steeliness to offer a real presence in midfield while also offering a serious goal threat.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is now open to letting the Serbian international leave for €80m or more, and a string of names are said to be on their shortlist to fill the void he will leave behind at the Stadio Olimpico while also strengthening Simone Inzaghi’s squad as a whole.

That would suggest that Lazio are open to the idea of selling their prized asset this summer, but naturally, it remains to be seen if Man Utd or PSG are willing to satisfy their demands and bid enough to now get that green light to sign the midfield ace.

It’s added by Tuttomercatoweb that an offer could be imminent from either United or their Euro rivals, while La Repubblica have gone one further and suggested that the Premier League giants already have a an agreement of €75m plus bonuses, while Milinkovic-Savic will sign a five-year deal.

That would seemingly be a response to Paul Pogba leaving to join Real Madrid though, as per the report above, and so it seems like there is still some way to go before the pieces fall into place for Milinkovic-Savic to find himself at Old Trafford to start the new season.

Pairing him with Pogba would surely be an ideal scenario for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though, although it remains to be seen if the fee touted for Milinkovic-Savic can only come from the Frenchman’s sale.