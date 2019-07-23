Manchester United ready to make £30M transfer offer for target, bid set to be £20M short of asking price

Man United are reportedly ready to make a £30M transfer offer for Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff, however this amount is still someway short of the Magpies’ asking price.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to test the waters regarding Longstaff’s future at Newcastle by launching a £30M bid for the 21-year-old.

However, as also stated in the report, Newcastle rate the midfielder at £50M, and if they remain stubborn regarding this price tag, we doubt United will have much success with this proposed £30M swoop.

£30M seems like a lot to pay for someone as inexperienced as Longstaff, and we’re sure United could bag a player with more ability than the Magpies man for a similar price.

The youngster has only made 13 first team appearances for the club despite having been at St James’ Park for a number of years, and one would think that he’d have played more than that by this stage of his career.

United already have a wealth of options to choose from in midfield such as Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard, and if Longstaff were to move to Old Trafford, we struggle to see how he’d claim a first team place during his first year there.

However, that factor doesn’t seem to have been picked up on by United, who are seemingly ready to make their move in their attempts to sign the youngster ahead of next month’s deadline.