New West Ham signing “could be a £100M player” in the future according to Sky Sports journalist

New West Ham man Pablo Fornals has been hyped up massively by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, with the Spaniard even being touted as a potential “£100M” player in the future.

The Hammers paid just £24M to bring Fornals to the club this summer as per BBC Sport, and given his performances with Spain’s U21 side at the U21 Euros this summer, signing him for that fee looks like a bargain.

The Spaniard played a key role in La Roja’s successful campaign at the U21 Euros, with the player forming a deadly partnership ship in midfield with Dani Ceballos.

And following this, Sky Sports journalist Solhekol has been talking about the potential Fornals has in his locker, and how much he could be worth in the future.

As per Hammers News, when speaking about Fornals on Monday, Solhekol stated “West Ham did really really well to get him for just £24million as I think in a few windows, he could be a £100million player.”

Fornals definitely has bags of potential in his locker, and it’s fair prediction to say that he could become a £100m-rated player one day.

The Spaniard has done well with Villarreal in the last two seasons, with the 23-year-old bagging nine goals and 19 assists in 96 appearances for the club.

Fornals can play as either an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or right winger, versatility that’s definitely going to come in handy for Manuel Pellegrini side this year.