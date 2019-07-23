Club chief says £70m star close to transfer amid Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal links

Lille president Gerard Lopez has suggested a deal is close for Nicolas Pepe to seal a transfer away from the club as he’s linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international had a superb season last term and has been talked up as hot property for much of this transfer window, with a resolution now perhaps edging closer.

Speaking to La Voix du Nord, as translated by Get French Football News, Lopez says Pepe’s future is nearly resolved and that he thinks the club’s star player will be leaving.

Lopez does not name any potential destination for the 24-year-old forward, but he could well be heading to the Premier League.

A recent report from the Times claimed Manchester United were in talks over signing Pepe, whilst also linking him with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, a report from Il Napolista has claimed the player himself favours a move to Anfield over other options.

That makes sense as LFC are reigning European champions and surely look set to add more major trophies to their collection after making huge strides under Jurgen Klopp.

However, Pepe would also be a great fit for United and Arsenal, who both need more quality in attack.

Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial have not really been good enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in recent times and Pepe could be just the upgrade needed.

Arsenal, meanwhile, would benefit from bringing in Pepe as a major upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, neither of those clubs have Champions League football on offer, so it really may well be that Liverpool have the edge in this transfer battle, with the Times stating the deal would likely cost around £70million.