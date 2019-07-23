Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks set to complete some superb work in the transfer market with a £115million double deal for Lille forward Nicolas Pepe and Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente.

A whole host of top clubs have been linked with the £70m-rated Pepe after his tremendous form last season, but Il Napolista claim the Ivory Coast international’s preference is move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Lille’s president Gerard Lopez has strongly hinted his move to Liverpool is now edging closer as all the transfer speculation has continued to hot up.

Pepe should be a terrific signing up front for the Reds, who arguably lack enough depth behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The 24-year-old can play in any of those front three positions, and may also give Klopp the option of changing his formation and using four attacking players instead of three.

Llorente, meanwhile, is linked with LFC by Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Merseyside giants are working to beat rivals Tottenham to the centre-back.

The 25-year-old would cost around £45m as he has a release clause in his current Sociedad contract.

Liverpool could do with Llorente as an upgrade on the likes of Dejan Lovren, whose future is in doubt, and Joe Gomez, who has a poor record with injuries despite being a promising young talent.

That leaves Klopp without much depth behind Joel Matip, and Llorente could be just what’s needed to boost the club’s squad.