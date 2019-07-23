Bid submitted: Manchester United launch £71m offer to beat Arsenal to exciting transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of around £71million to Lille as they look to clinch the transfer of exciting Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe.

This latest update on the Pepe transfer saga comes from La Voix du Nord, as translated by Get French Football News, and follows various other links with the player and Premier League clubs.

This latest update claims Man Utd have made a bid for Pepe as the likes of Arsenal also hover for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Links with United do seem to be strengthening as the Times recently claimed the Red Devils had been in talks over signing Pepe.

Il Napolista also mentioned interest from Liverpool and claimed a move to Anfield would be the player’s preferred destination, though La Voix du Nord’s report claims he has not yet made up his mind.

In short, this one still seems very much up in the air, but MUFC fans will be encouraged to see their club trying to land such a top class player after so far only moving for youngsters this summer.

And while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have impressed in pre-season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also do with more proven, established players who can improve the squad straight away.

Pepe certainly looks like he could do that after his remarkable performances last season, which suggest he’d be a considerable upgrade on someone like Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal would also have made sense as a suitor for the Ivory Coast international, as they look in need of improvements on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Independent link them with an ongoing pursuit of a similar style of player in Wilfried Zaha.