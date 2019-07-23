‘No offer near our valuation’ – Man Utd still short of £80m+ price-tag for top target reveals rival boss

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that the club haven’t yet received any offers to match their valuation of defender Harry Maguire.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as a key figure for the Foxes since joining them from Hull City in 2017, making 76 appearances across the last two campaigns.

As they hope to build on their impressive second half of last season under Rodgers, Leicester will be looking to strengthen rather than be forced to replace outgoing players before the start of the new campaign.

However, speculation has been rife over Maguire’s future, with the Telegraph noting that the England international is Man Utd’s top target to bolster their defence this summer, and they could be forced to try and bring an end to their pursuit by the end of this week.

It doesn’t sound as though they’re any closer to convincing Leicester to part company with their prized asset though, as Rodgers has delivered the latest update on Maguire’s future after he bagged a goal in their pre-season win over Cambridge on Tuesday night, as seen in the video below.

“The club is in a great state of health because there’s no pressure to sell any player. And if a player does leave Leicester City, the valuation will have to be met,” Rodgers said, as quoted by The Mirror, who add that they are said to value their defender between £80m and £90m.

“We have a top level player, looked at by top level clubs. I respect that because I understand why they would, but there’s been no offer near to our valuation that that would even make us have a look.

“If there’s a valuation met that pleases the ownership, then there’s a decision to be made for the player.”

Time will tell if United are willing to spend that much on Maguire, as that is a huge fee for any defender regardless of whether or not they must address that department this summer having conceded a whopping 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season.

That was enough to give them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, and if they are to splash out £80m+ on one player, they will have to be absolutely certain that he is capable of shoring up a leaky backline.

One thing that appears to be certain is that Leicester will not waver from their touted valuation of Maguire and so the onus is on Man Utd, with the Evening Standard noting that their last offer was around £70m and so that would support the claim above from Rodgers.