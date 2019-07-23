Photo: Newcastle target Joelinton SPOTTED at St James’ Park ahead of proposed £36M transfer switch

Brazilian Hoffenheim striker Joelinton has been spotted at St James’ Park ahead of a proposed move to the club.

According to the Daily Star, Joelinton was expected to complete his £36M move on Friday after he underwent a medical with the club, however now it seems like the player’s set to be announced either today or tomorrow following pictures that have emerged online.

As seen above, the Brazilian forward has been pictured arriving at Newcastle’s ground, as he seemingly looks to complete a sensational move to the Magpies.

Looks like the Steve Bruce revolution at Newcastle is well and truly underway!