Real Madrid plan to bank €100m from selling duo to fund transfer raid on Manchester United

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to raise funds for the transfer of Paul Pogba from Manchester United by selling Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

According to AS, the Spanish giants hope to bank around €100m from letting both players go, and that their chances of signing Pogba could very much hinge on those players leaving.

The France international has not had the best of times at the Bernabeu, and a move away this summer might make sense as the next best step in his career.

Still, it clearly won’t be an easy deal to pull off as AS expect it will cost around €150m to sign Pogba, or at least that that is the maximum they’re prepared to spend on the 26-year-old.

At this point, many Man Utd fans might be glad to see the back of Pogba, who, along with his agent, seem to generate far too much in the way of unwanted headlines that distract from more important matters.

If United are to get back to where they once were, they will need fully focused and committed players similar to the kinds of characters they had during the glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson.