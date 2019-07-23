Why £20m star is poised to snub Manchester United for Tottenham transfer

Ryan Sessegnon is closing in on a £20million transfer to Tottenham despite also being a target for Manchester United.

According to the Daily Star, the exciting young Fulham wide-man has opted for a move to Spurs over the Red Devils due to the belief that he’d get more playing time in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Sessegnon has shown himself to be an exciting prospect with his performances for Fulham, showing plenty of ability as an attack-minded left-back or even as a wide-forward.

The 19-year-old should prove another fine addition for Tottenham this summer as the Daily Star also mention their efforts to bring in Giovani Lo Celso, while Tanguy Ndombele has already joined from Lyon.

United could perhaps have done with Sessegnon as an extra option at left-back due to a lack of depth behind Luke Shaw, but it makes sense that he looks set to pick Tottenham instead.

Pochettino has shown a real willingness to use his young players, having done fine work to develop talents like Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks in particular.