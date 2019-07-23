Tottenham set to pocket £20m from Euro giants as stalwart’s 12-year stint could end

Tottenham ace Danny Rose could reportedly be edging closer to a switch to Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be front-runners for his signature ahead of Juventus.

The 29-year-old has been with Spurs since 2007 after his move from Leeds Utd, and after initially struggling to cement his place in the starting line-up in his first five seasons in north London, he has proven to be a crucial figure since.

Rose has made almost 200 appearances for Tottenham as he remains a pivotal part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but speculation is rife that he could move on and begin a new challenge this summer.

According to The Sun, PSG are now in the lead to land his signature, with Juventus also mentioned as being interested in prising him away from Spurs, who could receive £20m if they opt to green light a sale.

It seems to make sense for them to allow the stalwart to move on and then use those funds to secure a deal for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, with the report specifically mentioning him as being a direct replacement for Rose if he departs.

It’s an intriguing move if Rose chooses to accept once the two clubs in question have reached an agreement, as he’ll be hoping to win major trophies at this stage of his career and such a switch would suggest that he believes he has a better chance of doing so at PSG.

As for Tottenham, they’ve already splashed out €60m to sign Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as per BBC Sport, with Pochettino hoping to be backed in the market ahead of the new campaign to help them build on yet another top-four finish in the Premier League as well as their memorable run to the Champions League final last year.

However, it appears as though Rose may not be part of that push, with the Telegraph noting last week that he didn’t travel with the rest of the squad for their pre-season tour as it’s expected that he will leave.