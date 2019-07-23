Tottenham target left out of club’s pre-season tour squad as Pochettino’s side close in on £50M transfer

Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso has been left out of Real Betis’ squad for their pre-season tour this summer, amid reports the north London side are closing in on a £50M move for the midfielder.

As seen in the tweet below, Betis have confirmed the players that have been included in squad for pre-season, with Lo Celso nowhere to be seen.

This news comes amid a report from Football Insider which states that Spurs are close to finalising the fee and structure of the deal for Lo Celso, with the north London side now increasingly optimistic over completing a £50M move for the Argentine.

Given this report, it seems like Pochettino’s side are getting close to agreeing a deal for Lo Celso, one that could end up costing them around £50M.

Lo Celso would be a welcome signing for Tottenham, as the 23-year-old’s arrival would take some of the pressure to create and score from midfield off the shoulders of Christian Eriksen.

Last year, the midfielder bagged 16 goals and six assists in all competitions for the Andalusian side, form that saw him called-up to Argentina’s squad for this summer’s Copa America.

Having already brought in Tanguy N’Dombele from Lyon this summer, it seems like Spurs are determined to bolster their midfield options this summer ahead of next month’s deadline.

And following Lo Celso’s exclusion from Betis’ squad, it looks like they’re close to bolstering that area of their squad even further…