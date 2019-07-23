Transfer fee agreed: Serie A star set to sign five-year contract at Man United with €75m deal in place

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after successful transfer negotiations over the last week.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs over the last year, having proved himself as one of the most consistent performers in Italian football in recent seasons.

The Red Devils have been among those monitoring the 24-year-old’s progress, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still on the lookout for one or two extra signings before the August 8 deadline.

According to Repubblica, United have agreed on a €75 million transfer fee plus bonuses with Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic, who is now set to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Italian publication states that a deal is in place for the Serbian to complete a move to the Premier League in the coming days, with Solskjaer close to landing his third signing of the summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly accelerated their move for Milinkovic-Savic in light of Real Madrid’s interest in Paul Pogba, with Zinedine Zidane aiming to lure his fellow countryman to Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford is still very much up in the air and he could yet remain in Manchester, but the club has taken steps to ensure Solskjaer will not be left short on options in midfield in the event he does leave.

Milinkovic-Savic is an all-action, box to box midfielder with superb technical ability and physical strength, which makes him the ideal man to fill Pogba’s boots.

The Serbia international could also compliment the World Cup winner in the middle of the park if he remains at the Theatre of Dreams, bringing balance to a midfield which was one of United’s main issues last season.

Milinkovic-Savic has starred in Serie A for a number of years and the time is right for him to take the next step forward in his career as he approaches his prime and he could help United rediscover past glories if he can perform at the same high level in the Premier League.