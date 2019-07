Ivan Rakitic scored a brilliant long-range goal for Barcelona this afternoon to halve his side’s deficit in their pre-season clash against Chelsea.

Having just gone 2-0 down thanks to a goal from Ross Barkley, Rakitic pulled one back for Barca just minutes from time.

Having picked up the ball on the edge of the box, the Croatian set his sights on Chelsea’s goal, as he unleashed an unstoppable strike that flew straight into the top corner.

Pick that one out!