Video: Ronaldo jumps on a security guard after a supporter invades Juventus training session in China

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacted in bizarre fashion to a pitch invader during a training session in China on Tuesday.
The Italian champions are currently in the far east for the International Champions Cup, with a fixture against arch-rivals Inter Milan to prepare for on Wednesday.
Juve lost their last outing 3-2 in dramatic fashion against Tottenham and will be hoping for an improved result and performance against a familiar foe tomorrow afternoon.
Preparations suffered a hitch during a training session on Tuesday morning, as Ronaldo jumped on a security guard after a supporter invaded the pitch.
Officials attempted to usher the fan away from the Juve squad, but Ronaldo decided to get involved and provoke a laugh from his teammates by pushing his weight into one guard before jogging away laughing.
Check out the Portuguese star’s strange actions below, via Twitter.
Invasione di campo durante l’allenamento della Juventus in Cina ??
La reazione di Ronaldo è… ???? pic.twitter.com/M1j0Js4lqw
— Goal Italia (@GoalItalia) July 23, 2019
#ronaldo being a ? ???poor kid got man handled there! pic.twitter.com/suq5lt7jsV
— ??Juventino4life?? (@JuveAddiction) July 23, 2019