Video: Ronaldo jumps on a security guard after a supporter invades Juventus training session in China

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo reacted in bizarre fashion to a pitch invader during a training session in China on Tuesday.

The Italian champions are currently in the far east for the International Champions Cup, with a fixture against arch-rivals Inter Milan to prepare for on Wednesday.

Juve lost their last outing 3-2 in dramatic fashion against Tottenham and will be hoping for an improved result and performance against a familiar foe tomorrow afternoon.

Preparations suffered a hitch during a training session on Tuesday morning, as Ronaldo jumped on a security guard after a supporter invaded the pitch.

Officials attempted to usher the fan away from the Juve squad, but Ronaldo decided to get involved and provoke a laugh from his teammates by pushing his weight into one guard before jogging away laughing.

Check out the Portuguese star’s strange actions below, via Twitter.