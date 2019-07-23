Video: Ross Barkley scores fine long-range effort to hand Chelsea 2-0 lead vs Barcelona in pre-season clash

Ross Barkley bagged a fine long-range effort with his weaker left foot for Chelsea this afternoon, as the Blues went 2-0 up against Barcelona.

Having gone 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham, the west London side went 2-0 up late in the second half thanks to Barkley’s goal.

Having picked up the ball from around 25-yards out, Barkley let fly with his week foot, as he beat Neto in the Barca goal to double the Blues’ lead.

Brilliant finish from Barkley to wrap up a good performance from Frank Lampard’s side!