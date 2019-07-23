Tammy Abraham was on hand to give Chelsea the lead in their pre-season clash with Barcelona this afternoon following a mistake from Sergio Busquets.

With the game just about to go into the 34th minute, Abraham handed the Blues the lead, after an intercepted pass from Busquets fell to the Englishman, who finished well past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

The goal came after Chelsea forced Barca back with some brilliant high-pressing which resulted in Jorginho forcing Busquets into a costly mistake.

Positive signs for the Blues under new boss Frank Lampard!