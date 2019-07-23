Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is perfectly calm about his current squad and will only sign new players if he feels they can improve the team.

The Merseyside giants are coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which they won the Champions League, while they pushed Manchester City all the way in a thrilling Premier League title race.

Although they eventually came out second best, there is little doubt that they have now proven their ability to compete for major honours year in and year out, as Klopp has built a squad full of quality and depth.

With that in mind, the German tactician doesn’t appear to be in any real need of making major signings this summer, as he will want to protect the balance and chemistry that he has helped build in the current squad, which will be boosted by the return of injured stars and young talents next season.

As a result, he has revealed he will carefully assess any targets and will only sign off on arrivals if they make his squad better.

“We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC. It just will be a transfer window,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “We will see what we do, and if we haven’t done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

“It’s about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already.

“If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

It’s a wonderful position to be in for any club, as others will be at the other end of the spectrum and are desperately scouring the market to ensure that they can compete next season by bringing in several reinforcements before August 8.

As for Liverpool, they appear to believe in the options already available, although after losing Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno after their contracts expired at the end of last month, those are two positions in which they could look to strengthen before the deadline passes.

So far, talented youngster Sepp van den Berg remains their only new arrival this summer.