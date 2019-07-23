Barcelona are taking on Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in the 2019 Rakuten Cup this morning, as the Blaugrana look to get their pre-season off to a strong start.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are yet to play a game this pre-season, whilst their opponents Chelsea have already taken part in three, winning one, drawing one and losing one.

And it seems like Valverde wants to get his side’s pre-season campaign off on the right note if his team selection for today’s game is anything to go off.

Barca have named a strong side to take on the Blues today, with all of Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti being handed starts.

New signing Antoine Griezmann has also been given a starting role for this morning’s clash, which comes just weeks after his move from Atletico Madrid.

? XI

? Barça v Chelsea

?? #RakutenCup

?? Força Barça! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2019

However, one new Barcelona signing that hasn’t been named in the club’s starting XI is Frenkie De Jong, a decision that is much to their fans’ dismay.

A lot has been made of De Jong in the past 12 months or so, and following his move to the club from Ajax this year, we’re sure a lot of Blaugrana fans were looking forward to seeing him start against Chelsea today.

However, it seems like they’re going to have to wait a little while longer before seeing the 21-year-old claim his first start for the club, something that they’re clearly in uproar about if these tweets are anything to go off.

Why isn’t frenkie starting:/ — Ash (@AshGoat1) July 23, 2019

Already benched Frenkie ? Well that's the real Valmerde — Numéro 19 (@cheick_oumar144) July 23, 2019

De Jong? VALVERDE OUT — James Shilcock (@ShilcockJames) July 23, 2019

Where is De Jong you Madarchod Valputa — Nizu (@nizu_kj) July 23, 2019

Where is De Jong pic.twitter.com/DhOUagvT8r — Nino (@fcbRinox) July 23, 2019

Ah shit here we go again.

Where's de jong — Club De Amigos (@peak_messi) July 23, 2019

Where’s de Jong ?? — Messi FC ? (@fcb10futbol) July 23, 2019