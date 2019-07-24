£70m+ rated Juventus star wants crunch talks with Sarri amid Man Utd interest

Man Utd could reportedly be alerted amid speculation that rumoured target Paulo Dybala is said to be willing to consider an exit from Juventus this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Turin giants since his arrival from Palermo in 2015, as he’s bagged 78 goals in 182 appearances for the club while playing a leading role in their four Serie A title triumphs and three Coppa Italia successes during his time there.

However, following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, he struggled to hit top form last season as his role was adjusted slightly to accommodate the Portuguese superstar.

With Maurizio Sarri now in charge though, it could lead to a fresh start for the Argentine forward, and that in turn has led to Sky Sport Italia reporting that he will hold talks with the Italian tactician to understand what role he will have in his plans this coming season.

Importantly though, it’s added that Dybala is willing to listen to offers from abroad, and that will undoubtedly get Man Utd’s attention given the recent speculation linking them with a move for the talented forward.

As noted by the Metro on Monday, it has already been claimed that Juve are ready to allow Dybala to leave, with a valuation of between £70m and £90m put on him.

It’s added in that report that such a swoop would hinge on either Romelu Lukaku or Paul Pogba sealing an exit from Old Trafford first, and so it remains to be seen if that materialises and the pieces fall into place for Dybala to make the move to England.

However, much will surely depend on his talks with Sarri firstly, as if the former Chelsea boss reassures him that he has a key role to play under him this coming campaign, then that could be the decisive factor to convince him to stay in Turin.