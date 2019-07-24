Manchester United and Arsenal blasted for overlooking superb transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been heavily criticised for not being in the running to clinch the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld this summer.

The Belgium international notably has a £25million release clause in his Spurs contract, though that expires later this week, according to Sky Sports.

It is certainly hard to understand how Alderweireld is still a Tottenham player after so many world class performances down the years and such an affordable asking price, particularly in this market when lesser players are moving for a great deal more.

Man Utd and Arsenal also both urgently need new signings in defence this summer after missing out on a place in the top four last season due to conceding over 50 league goals.

Alderweireld seems an obvious solution for both those clubs, even if a transfer to Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal would be extremely controversial.

It’s not common for players to move directly between the two teams, with Sol Campbell a notable example, when he swapped Spurs for the Gunners back in 2001, leading to him becoming a hate figure at White Hart Lane for many years afterwards.

Still, speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has slammed Arsenal and United for not trying to sign Alderweireld as he explains why he thinks the deal would be such a bargain for either side.

“Let’s say he plays another three seasons, that’s around £8million-a-year,” the former Premier League and England defender said.

“People are paying loan fees of £8million-a-year, he’s a ready-made player. It’s an absolute bargain. How Manchester United are not coming and banging down the door, how Arsenal are not banging down the door and saying we want this player, I have no idea.

“£25million for a ready-made centre half who is going to get you through the next three seasons and bring on other players around them, it’s a no-brainer for me. People will say you’re going to lose money, yeah you are but you’re going to do that if you bring loan players for me.”