Fee set: Manchester United CLEARED to sign star for £40million later this week

Manchester United have reportedly been told they can seal the transfer of Toby Alderweireld for £40million later this week.

The Tottenham defender currently has a £25m release clause which is set to expire by Friday, but is not currently Man Utd’s priority target as they work on signing Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The England international, however, looks set to be a lot more expensive as Leicester hold out for close to £90m for their star player.

So if United cannot get a deal for Maguire over the line, Alderweireld at £40m later this week still looks a decent alternative for a bargain fee, even if it’s more than his current buy-out clause.

The Telegraph claim Daniel Levy is set to bump up the Belgian’s asking price by £15m, and this has put pressure on United to step up bringing Maguire in as soon as possible.

Despite £40m not being bad for a player of Alderweireld’s quality, the report suggests it would still be seen as a major embarrassment for the Red Devils to end up paying that for a player they could in theory sign for much less today.

MUFC fans will just hope almost any new centre-back signing arrives, as they likely won’t be too picky by this point.

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has also been mentioned as an alternative to Maguire.