Antoine Griezmann could still see Barcelona transfer sensationally blocked, says La Liga chief

Antoine Griezmann completed a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona this summer, but it looks like the saga might not be over just yet.

According to BBC Sport, Atletico have filed a complaint over the way Barca sealed the deal, claiming an agreement was struck at an earlier date that means they’re owed more money.

Griezmann has already played for Barcelona in pre-season, having been announced by the Catalan giants earlier this month.

And yet, La Liga president Javier Tebas has made the rather sensational claim that the transfer could still be blocked.

“It is possible to block a player’s transfer,” Tebas told Onda Cero.

“La Liga will have to decide what course of action to take.”

BBC Sport note that Atletico have reported Barcelona over an alleged illegal approach for Griezmann in the past, with this whole saga looking very messy indeed.

Still, it seems surreal to think the France international may have to have this move cancelled after already linking up with his new club and even playing for them, albeit not in a competitive game.