Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has said on Twitter that Arsenal are still trying to sign Kieran Tierney and Wilfried Zaha.

Arsenal haven’t done much business this summer with Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli being the only signing the club has made so far. According to the BBC, Arsenal have agreed a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and are close to signing Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba.

Two players who Arsenal were strongly linked with were Zaha and Tierney. The Gunners made a bid of £40million for Zaha but Crystal Palace rejected it according to Sky Sports who also claim that Palace value Zaha at £80m.

Celtic full-back Tierney is another player Arsenal have tried and failed to bring in. The Gunners first made a bid of £15m for Tierney but according to Sky Sports Celtic rejected it. A second bid of £25m was made but Sky Sports claimed that The Hoops rejected that too.

However, Arsenal haven’t given up on their quest to sign Zaha and Tierney according to Solhekol who has said that the North London club are making progress in making suitable offers for both players.

Arsenal have not given up on signing Zaha & Tierney. Tierney talks progressing about structuring deal acceptable to Celtic. Everyone working hard to make deal happen. On Zaha, Arsenal expected to make new offer which will be “considerably higher” than first offer of £40m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 24, 2019

Solhekol wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal have not given up on signing Zaha & Tierney. Tierney talks progressing about structuring deal acceptable to Celtic. Everyone working hard to make deal happen. On Zaha, Arsenal expected to make new offer which will be “considerably higher” than first offer of £40m.”

Arsenal need to bolster their squad if they are to find a place in the 2020/21 Champions League and Zaha and Tierney are two players who look exactly like what Arsenal really need right now.

The Palace winger would be a considerable upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while the Celtic defender looks an ideal long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal.