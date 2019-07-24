Arsenal manager Unai Emery has strongly hinted that Laurent Koscielny is heading towards an exit from the club.

Arsenal stated on their official website that Koscielny refused to travel with the rest of the squad for the pre-season friendlies. Koscielny has been linked to a return to France with Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux and Rennes being the clubs he has been linked to.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the Frenchman has agreed a contract with Rennes, while Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa has confirmed the club’s interest in the player.

As quoted by The Mirror, Sousa said: “I have already said it, he is not our player. He is a player that every team would like to have because of his experience, the quality of his play and everything that he represents in football.

“We are in the market for central defenders because Jules Kounde has left and so we are looking for another player to replace him. All talks are ongoing but once again he is not our player. We are working hard to give ourselves the chance to have a player with his characteristics.”

Following the International Champions Cup defeat to Real Madrid, Arsenal boss Emery hinted that Koscielny could leave the club. Speaking to the Gunners’ official website, the Spaniard said: “I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us. When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

“He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility. Now it’s an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here.”

Koscielny has proven himself to be an Arsenal legend, having been here for nearly a decade. The Frenchman has made 353 appearances for the Gunners with 25 goals to his name. Despite missing most of last season due to a long-term injury he sustained the season before, the 33-year old captained Arsenal to the Europa League final with some strong performances in the competition.

The fact that Koscielny refused to travel with the team to the US does suggest that the Frenchman is not too eager to continue with Arsenal. Hence, the possibility of him leaving Arsenal looks very strong.