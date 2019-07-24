Unai Emery responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Manchester United transfer talk

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has responded to talk of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang potentially sealing a transfer to Manchester United.

The Gabon international has proven a superb signing for the Gunners since he joined the club from Borussia Dortmund midway through the 2017/18 season.

While it seems pretty unthinkable that Arsenal would let their top scorer go, Aubameyang has been linked with a shock move to rivals Man Utd this summer.

The north Londoners have lost big names like Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to the Red Devils in the past, and Tuttosport claimed earlier this summer that Aubameyang could be next to cross the divide.

The 30-year-old has shone in the Premier League so it makes sense that United might be interested, especially following Romelu Lukaku’s struggles and doubts over his long-term Old Trafford future.

Still, Arsenal fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Emery seemed to strongly rule out the prospect of letting Aubameyang go when asked about the MUFC rumours.

‘(Selling Aubameyang is) Not really in our mind. Not really,’ the Spaniard is quoted by the Metro.

‘We are very happy with Aubameyang and we don’t want to sell him.’