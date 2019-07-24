Barcelona will have to wait to bolster their defence this summer, it’s understood that the Catalan giants have put a stop to a potential move for this La Liga star.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, insiders at Barcelona have revealed to Mundo Deportivo that the Catalan giants’ swoop for Real Betis star Junior Firpo is on hold at this moment in time, this is contrary to earlier reports suggesting that the Spanish champions were close to agreeing a deal for the ace.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported earlier Barcelona were closing in on a deal for the ace, it’s understood that the Camp Nou outfit were close to agreeing a deal worth €27m for the ace.

The Italian journalist’s report suggests that Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu will have his final say on a deal for Firpo once the side return from their tour of Japan.

Firpo, a Dominican-born Spain Under-21s international established himself as one of the top young left-back’s in La Liga last season, the 22-year-old flourished for Betis under Quique Setien, the attacking football on display allowed Firpo to demonstrate his quality dribbling, athleticism and ability going forward.

Ernesto Valverde is on the lookout for a left-back to provide competition to superstar Jordi Alba, Firpo would be a smart addition to the squad as his versatility would give him the chance to showcase his skills on more than a rotation basis.

As well as being comfortable in either a traditional full-back or wing-back role, Firpo can operate as a wide midfielder and the ace has even stepped in at centre-back when needed.

Firpo’s impressive displays last season also caught the eye of Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United, according to Marca, the heated rivals are both in need of a adding a left-back this summer.

Firpo is currently with Betis on their tour of Mexico, the ace will be flying high following the success he had with Spain’s Under-21s as they lifted the European Under-21 Championships.

Given Betis’ failure to qualify for European football next season, the Seville-based club could be required to move on their biggest stars this summer in order to make up for the lost revenue attached to participating in the Europa League.