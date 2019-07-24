Big blow for Liverpool as star set to be out six months after sustaining injury during pre-season

Liverpool have been handed a big blow, after it was reported that first team member Nathaniel Clyne will be out for six months after picking up an injury on the club’s pre-season tour.

Clyne spent last year on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, with the former Southampton man having returned to Anfield this summer after his stay with the Cherries came to an end.

Given that it isn’t too long until the transfer window closes, it looked as if Clyne was to stay with Jurgen Klopp’s side and fight for his place this season.

And now, following more recent news, it looks like the England international will definitely be staying with the Reds beyond next month’s transfer deadline.

According to the Telegraph, Clyne will be out for the next six months, after the 28-year-old sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament whilst on pre-season tour with the Merseyside club.

The report also notes that the injury was picked up during his side’s clash against Dortmund on Saturday, with the player now back in the UK in order to undergo an operation.

This news will come as a big blow for Liverpool, as Clyne was set to be the club’s back-up right back this summer behind Trent Alexander-Arnold, however now, it looks like the club will have just one out-and-out option in that area.

Will the Reds go into the transfer market to bring in a temporary replacement for Clyne? We definitely think they should…