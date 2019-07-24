Imminent Arsenal signing brutally mocked Spain legend and said he wanted to ‘f**k’ his wife

Arsenal are widely reported to be closing in on the loan transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Mundo Deportivo have been among the sources to link the Spain international strongly with the Gunners as they state he’s set to have a medical this week.

However, while Arsenal fans may understandably be excited about their imminent new signing, they may also want to know about some rather shady stuff he’s done in the past.

Undoubtedly a talented player, Ceballos has impressed in limited playing time for Madrid and for Spain’s Under-21s at the European Championships this summer.

Still, the 22-year-old doesn’t necessarily seem like the nicest guy off the pitch, according to some findings from the Sun.

They claim Ceballos has tweeted some controversial stuff in the past, with some of these since deleted, including mocking legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas for the size of his manhood, whilst stating he’d like to ‘f**k’ his wife Sara Carbonero.

The youngster has also launched attacks on advocates for Catalan independence and hinting at a support for far-right authoritarian leader Francisco Franco, according to the Sun, once tweeting: “Get out of the country, Catalans! With Franco this never would have happened.”

He is also claimed to have tweeted: “They should drop a bomb on the stadium and kill all those Catalan and Basque dogs” in response to Catalan and Basque fans booing the Spanish national anthem ahead of a game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao in 2015.

Clearly, this all happened some time ago and one hopes Ceballos’ views have changed since then, but it does point towards him being a pretty unpleasant character.