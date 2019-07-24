Medicals done today: Arsenal set to announce two new signings

Dani Ceballos and William Saliba have reportedly had their Arsenal medicals today as they put the finishing touches on transfers to the Emirates Stadium.

Both players have been at London Colney for a look around the Arsenal training ground and the pair look set to be announced soon, according to Goal.

The Gunners would do well to bring both players in, with Real Madrid starlet Ceballos looking an ideal replacement for Aaron Ramsey in attacking midfield following the Welshman’s departure to Juventus on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Saliba will return to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 season before linking up with Arsenal next season, according to Goal.

The 18-year-old defender looks a huge prospect and should eventually prove to be a fine purchase by AFC, even if some fans will no doubt be frustrated at not being able to add him to the squad immediately.

Still, in difficult circumstances it looks like Arsenal could end up having a very decent transfer window after all.