Arsenal consider another defender transfer as they close in on William Saliba

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as he becomes available for transfer.

Emery surely needs bolster Arsenal’s squad to better their chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League. The Gunners have only made one signing so far in Gabriel Martinelli and according to BBC, have agreed on a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The BBC also claim that Arsenal are close to signing Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba on a fee of £27million but the 18-year-old will be loaned back to the Ligue 1 club for the 2019/20 season.

With Saliba not joining Arsenal until next summer, Emery surely needs defensive additions he can bring in straight away, with the Spanish tactician now setting his sights on Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, according to Tutto Mercato Web. The report from Tutto Mercato Web also states that Juventus are looking to offload Rugani as they have too many centre-backs.

With the addition of Matthijs de Ligt to a defence that already has Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, there is no doubt that Rugani will likely struggle for game time under Maurizio Sarri in the upcoming season.

The Italian has struggled to establish himself as a regular since joining the Bianconeri’s senior team in 2013. He has so far made 87 appearances for Juve, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists across all competitions. Last season, he made 20 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals against Chievo and Parma.

With Laurent Koscielny not wanting to stay at the club and Shkodran Mustafi still producing sub-par performances, Arsenal could very much do with Rugani. A move to the Emirates could also help the 24-year-old himself as he can find a good amount of playing time under Unai Emery.