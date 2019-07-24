Deal agreed: Real Madrid could make €7M loss after Los Blancos reach agreement over transfer of star

Real Madrid look like they could make a €7M loss by selling Brazilian midfielder Lucas Silva to Italian side Genoa this summer.

Silva, who joined the club from Brazilian side Cruzeiro back in January 2015, originally signed for the Spanish giants for a fee of €13M according to Don Balon, with the midfielder failing to make his mark with the club during his time in the Spanish capital.

Since joining Los Blancos, Silva has only managed to make nine first team appearances, with the player having spent the last few years on loan at both Marseille and his former side Cruzeiro.

However now, it looks like Silva is set to finalise a permanent move away from Real this summer, as the same report from Don Balon states the club have agreed a deal with Genoa for Silva, with the La Liga giants set to bring in between €6M and €9M for his sale.

If Real only end up getting €6M for Silva’s signature, they’ll end up making a loss of €7M on the 26-year-old, making his purchase a poor investment in hindsight.

Real could do with raising some funds after spending a fair bit on stars like Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic already this summer.

However, we’re sure the club will not be happy with the fact that they’re set to make a loss on the Brazilian should his proposed move to Genoa end up going through before next month’s deadline.