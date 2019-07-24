Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly eagerly pushing for his club to seal the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international has long been regarded as one of Europe’s finest attacking players, though he slightly fell down the pecking order at Juve last season after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It may now be that Dybala is offloaded by the Serie A giants as Tuttosport, as translated by the Metro, claim a move to Man Utd looks a real possibility due to such strong interest from Solskjaer.

The report explains that the Norwegian tactician wants United to meet Juventus’ asking price for the player as he’s keen to strengthen his attacking options.

This makes sense as the Red Devils could surely do with replacing Alexis Sanchez and perhaps even Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in the attacking midfield department.

Dybala looks like he could do a job in the Premier League and benefit from a fresh start, though he won’t come cheap.

Another report from the Mail yesterday linked the 25-year-old with MUFC, stating he could cost as much as £90million, though likely somewhere between that and £70m, or at least an initially lower fee but perhaps eventually leading to a total of £90m with structured add-ons and bonuses, as is common with most transfers.