Manchester United transfer target prepared to accept Old Trafford transfer after U-turn on future

Paulo Dybala would reportedly not say no to a transfer to Manchester United this summer after recently changing his mind about his future.

According to Tuttosport, Dybala was not keen on leaving Juventus until around a week ago as he now seriously considers his future at the club.

The Argentina international is now said to be willing to accept an offer from either Man Utd or Paris Saint-Germain, in what could be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

It makes sense that Dybala would be a target for United, as has been claimed by the Mail and others, with the 25-year-old clearly a talented player not currently fulfilling his true potential.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Juve last season has hindered Dybala’s progress, but he would surely have more of a key role at United or PSG.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with the talented South American as an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, while the Mail even claim he could be used in a role to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves.

Anyway, it now looks good for MUFC if they do press ahead with a move for Dybala as Tuttosport claim he’s keen, so they’ll just have to hope PSG don’t get in there first.