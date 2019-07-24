There comes a point where it’s best to let a player leave. Forcing them to stay can lead to poor form and eventually a lesser transfer fee in the future. According to reports, Federico Chiesa wants Fiorentina to let him join Juventus.

According to Football Italia, Chiesa is ready to demand a move and has held talks with club chiefs.

The report states that Sky Sports Italia showed footage of the Fiorentina team bus with only Chiesa and club officials on board, after it had stopped and all other members of the squad had got off.

This follows news earlier in the summer where Gazzetta had claimed Chiesa was a €70m target for Jurgen Klopp at LIverpool.

Chiesa was the only positive thing about Fiorentina last season as they finished 16th and would almost certainly have faced relegation if it wasn’t for the Italian’s contributions .

Chiesa has broken into the senior Italian side and looks to have outgrown Fiorentina, so a move to Juventus could allow him to move on to the next level.

He would join other ex Fiorentina players Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi in a fight for a first team spot in Turin.

He would also be a brilliant signing for Liverpool if they were to revive their interest given he can play anywhere across the front line and plays with pace and energy which would appeal to Jurgen Klopp.