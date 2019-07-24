Ernesto Valverde postpones Barcelona star’s departure amid €15M deal being agreed with La Liga rivals

Ernesto Valverde has postponed the departure of Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer amid reports stating the player has agreed a €15M move to Valencia.

Rafinha has struggled to stay clear of injuries these past few seasons with Barca, and it seems like the club may finally be getting rid of him if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Don Balon, the Blaugrana had basically wrapped up the Brazilian’s departure recently ahead of next month’s deadline, after the club agreed a €15M deal with Valencia for the midfielder’s services.

However, it seems like Rafinha isn’t going to be sealing a move to the Mestalla just yet, as Don Balon’s report also notes that Valverde has postponed this deal until after Barca’s pre-season campaign.

It’s also stated that if Rafinha continues to impress in these friendlies, then Valverde may decide to keep the Brazilian and get rid of Carles Alena instead.

Despite his injury troubles over the years, Rafinha has still proven to be a useful asset for the Blaugrana, however in recent seasons, it seems like the Brazilian has slowly been fazed out of the club’s first team.

Last year, the 26-year-old only managed to make eight appearances in all competition, a factor that was down to injury, with the player also spending half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Inter Milan.

And following this, given their willingness to let him leave for Valencia, it seems like Rafinha’s time at the Nou Camp may be coming to an end, although not as soon as you’d think given this recent decision from Valverde.