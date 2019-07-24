One of Barcelona’s talented young players is the subject of interest from all across Europe, the ace has a difficult decision on his hands this summer.
According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Italian giants AC Milan, Ligue 1 side FC Nantes and several clubs from the Premier League are all interested in signing Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.
The talented youngster only arrived at Barcelona in January, Mundo Deportivo reveal that the ace was signed for €1m.
According to Don Balon, Milan prepared to offer a staggering €25M to land Todibo’s signature this summer.
The Watford Observer revealed last month that the Hornets were interested in a loan move for the ace, however, Todibo believed that the Premier League would be too difficult a league for him to develop in.
If Todibo stays next season, he could be left to sit on the sidelines and hopelessly wait for a chance to impress.
Barcelona could be reluctant to sell the France Under-20s international after just six months at the Camp Nou, a loan spell away from the club would be beneficial for the youngster, but Valverde will find it difficult to sanction a loan move for the ace – given that he’s still the club’s fourth choice centre-back.