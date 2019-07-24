Former Newcastle boss Allardyce advises Magpies to seal bargain transfer of two-time Premier League winner

Former Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce has advised his old side to bring in two-time Premier League winner and free agent Gary Cahill this summer.

Cahill is currently available on a free this summer after his contract with Chelsea ran out at the end of June, and Allardyce has advised his old side to bring the former Blues defender in.

According to Nothing But Newcastle, Allardyce was speaking about Cahill on Talk Sport, stating that “he should be snapped up already. There’s somewhere he should be, somewhere like Aston Villa or Newcastle”.

With Steve Bruce having been appointed as the club’s new manager last week, we’re sure he’s going to be looking to bring in a number of players before next month’s deadline in order to bolster his squad.

And given the fact that Cahill is available for nothing, the Magpies should definitely be going for the 33-year-old in the coming weeks.

Cahill is one of the most experienced players that are currently available for free, and if Newcastle are serious about staying up this year, it may be wise for the Magpies to bring the defender in.

During his time with Chelsea, Cahill helped the club win two Premier League titles, as well as a Champions League and FA Cup amongst numerous other trophies.

Given that he’s probably itching to find a club before the season starts, we can presume Cahill won’t be asking for too much in terms of wages, something that’d make him an even more appealing transfer to Newcastle.