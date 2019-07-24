Good news for West Ham: Hammers could seal transfer of former target for ‘knockdown fee’ as Euro giants look to get rid

West Ham could manage to bring in former target Nikola Kalinic this summer from Atletico Madrid, as it seems like the forward’s time with the Spanish giants is almost over.

According to Marca, Kalinic didn’t travel with the rest of Atletico’s squad for their pre-season tour of the USA this summer, with it looking as if his time with the club is coming to an end.

This may spell good news for West Ham, who were interested in the Croatian forward last summer as per Hammers News, who also state that the player is set to be available for a “knockdown fee” this summer following this recent report from Marca.

Given the fact that the Hammers have got rid of both Andy Carroll and Marko Arnautovic this summer, the club could definitely do with adding to their options upfront despite already signing Frenchman Sebastien Haller.

The 25-year-old arrived last week from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, however Manuel Pellegrini’s side could still do with another option to rival him and Javier Hernandez in the race to secure a starting spot in the club’s attack.

Kalinic has already played in the Premier League in the past with Blackburn Rovers, as he made 44 appearances in the league for the club, scoring seven and assisting three.

During his time with Fiorentina, Kalinic showed just how lethal he can be, as he bagged 33 goals and 10 assists in 84 appearances for the Italian side, a great return.

And if he were to be available on the cheap this summer, we can’t see any reason as to why West Ham shouldn’t go back in for him to try and bolster their attacking options ahead of next month’s deadline.