HUGE boost for Leeds United as £30,000-a-week star tipped to STAY with club beyond summer transfer window

Leeds United have been handed a big boost regarding the future of Spanish goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, as the shot-stopper has been tipped to stay with the Yorkshire club beyond this summer’s transfer window.

Casilla sealed a move to Elland Road from Real Madrid last season, with the Spaniard’s performances helping the club secure a place in the Championship play-offs.

Unfortunately, Marcelo Bielsa’s side weren’t able to achieve promotion to the Premier League last year, and are now going to have to try and get out of the Championship again this time round.

As per Football Insider, Leeds were trying to get rid of Casilla earlier this month, as they look to get his £30,000-a-week wages off the wage bill.

However, following another recent report from Football Insider, it seems like the Spanish star won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

Speaking about Casilla, former Leeds man Noel Whelan has stated “he’s committed and ready to fight for the cause this season.That’s what you want from the players in the Leeds United shirt. You want them to fight for their place, to fight for the football club and their teammates”.

These words will come as great news for Leeds fans, and the club itself, as it seems like the player is set to stay with the Whites beyond this summer’s window if Whelan’s words are anything to go off.

Casilla showed during his time with Leeds during the second half of last season that he’s one of the most able and consistent ‘keepers in the league, and it’s going to be a real asset for the club if he ends up staying beyond next month’s deadline.