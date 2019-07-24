‘I’d love to see Liverpool bring him back’ – Jamie Carragher urges old club to re-sign former Reds superstar this summer

Jamie Carragher has seemingly urged his old side Liverpool to bring back ex-Red Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

Coutinho left Anfield in favour of a move to the Nou Camp back in January 2018, with the Brazilian then impressing during his first six months with the Spanish giants, helping them win another La Liga and Copa Del Rey double in the process.

However since then, Coutinho has struggled dearly to find the form he showed with Liverpool during his time on Merseyside.

Last season, the midfielder only managed to bag a combined seven goals and assists in La Liga, which is just one more than what teammate and defender Gerard Pique managed.

However, despite this shocking form, Carragher has urged the club to bring Coutinho back to Anfield this summer.

According to Pundit Arena, Carragher has been speaking about what Liverpool need this summer, noting that “I still think they could add a creative player. They tried to sign one last season in Nabil Fekir, he’s actually gone this summer for a lot cheaper”.

Carragher then seemingly suggested the signing of Coutinho, stating that “I’d love to see Liverpool bring back Coutinho back if that was possible in any way. I just think that would be a great addition.”

Given how good he was during his stint at Anfield, it’s not really surprising to hear someone like Carragher suggest that the Reds bring Coutinho back.

During his time with the Merseyside club, the Brazilian international bagged 54 goals and 45 assists in 201 games, a ratio that means he directly contributed to just under one goal every two games.

Coutinho was one of Liverpool’s best players when he was at the club, and a move back to the Reds could be the switch the Brazilian needs in order to kickstart his career.