Inter Milan’s latest transfer stance is directly related to their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United fans will be hoping that Inter sell this star.

According to Tuttomercatoweb via Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Napoli have made an offer of €50m to Inter Milan for out of favour star striker Mauro Icardi, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are ahead of rivals Juventus in the race to sign the Argentina star as the ‘Old Lady’ are only prepared to pay €40m for the 26-year-old.

Inter have decided to reject Napoli’s bid and have subsequently raised Icardi’s price-tag to €80m, Antonio Conte’s side have changed their tune and are demanding more for the star as their attempts to lower Manchester United’s asking price for Romelu Lukaku have failed.

The situations of Icardi and Lukaku are firmly interlinked (forgive the pun), Inter need to stick with their valuation of Icardi or they’ll have no hope of steering Lukaku away from Old Trafford.

According to the Evening Standard, United aren’t willing to sell the Belgian for anything less than £80m.

It’s understood that Inter raised their asking price for Icardi after transfer chief Giuseppe Marotta held a meeting with the club’s hierarchy in China, Inter may have risked their chance of selling Icardi now as Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has been taken aback by the sharp rise in the star’s valuation.

Inter have also demanded that they aren’t considering any negotiations with Napoli unless they come close to the €80m asking price, Napoli may not be keen on breaking the bank to sign an out of favour star.