Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move for this superstar in the transfer window, the Reds were urged to sign the attacker by one of their former captains.

According to Mirror Football, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move for out of favour Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, the German had to go on record to shut down speculation linking the Champions League winners with a move for the Welshman after former Reds captain Paul Ince urged Klopp to sign the winger.

Bale’s time at Madrid seems to be up, with Zinedine Zidane not keen on the Welshman, Zidane shocked the football world when he revealed that ‘he hopes that Bale leaves soon’, as per BBC Sport.

Klopp revealed that a move to Anfield to the star would be unrealistic given his “big wages”. The Mirror report that Bale earns a whopping £650,000-a-week with Los Blancos, Liverpool couldn’t justify this staggering salary for one player.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on a potential move for Bale:

“I don’t know why these fantastic football players have such strange ideas,” Klopp said when quizzed about Ince’s comments.

“Bale is a player of Real Madrid and if he leaves he will be outstandingly expensive, big wages, all that stuff.”

“He is a really outstanding player, I like him a lot. He won the Champions League final pretty much alone two years ago.”

“I don’t know what has happened but it is not just about him, it is about all these players.”

“We have to create a team, a team is not a collection of individual players and then in the end you have the best.” “They have to work together, fit with each other and that is what we are working for, not going for these huge individual players.” Bale will be hoping to put an end to the transfer saga surrounding him very soon, the Welshman needs to get his career back on track after battling with constant injuries in recent years, The Mirror also report that Bale has an offer on the table from China. Fans are shocked to see that Bale has been so publicly cast aside by Zidane, regardless of the winger’s recent injury troubles, the former Tottenham star has been crucial for Los Blancos in two of the four Champions League finals that they’ve won since he headed to the Spanish capital.