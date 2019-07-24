Nathaniel Clyne could still feature for Liverpool next season following his injury, Jurgen Klopp revealed that there was a “silver lining” that will fast-track the ace’s recovery.

According to the Telegraph, Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has been ruled out for up to six months with a cruciate ligament injury, the England international has left the club’s pre-season tour to head back to Merseyside to undergo an operation on his knee.

The report states that the 28-year-old suffered the injury in Liverpool’s pre-season defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday

Fortunately for Liverpool and Clyne, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Clyne’s recovery from the setback should be ‘straightforward’, the former Southampton star can still feature for the Reds next season:

Liverpool’s correspondent for Goal, Neil Jones, revealed Klopp’s immediate response to Clyne’s injury:

Klopp: “Clearly an injury of this nature isn’t a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it’s a straightforward ACL injury. This means fixing it and coming back from it should follow a path that is free from pitfalls.” — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 24, 2019

Klopp also spoke of how gutted he was to hear of the injury news:

Klopp on Clyne. “What can I say other than how gutted we all are. He was training & playing so well. Clearly an injury of this nature isn’t a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it’s a straightforward ACL injury" #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) July 24, 2019

Clyne moved to Anfield from the Saints ahead of the 2015/16 season, the Crystal Palace academy graduate has made 103 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

The ace has lost his place in Liverpool’s starting lineup in recent years following the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the star’s hopes of winning back his place ahead of the boyhood Reds fan have been marred by constant injury problems over the last two years.

Clyne had the chance to get some much-needed minutes under his belt in the second-half of last season, the England international joined Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth on loan and made 15 appearances in the Premier League.

Clyne’s injury could also be a major blow to Liverpool’s plans for this summer’s transfer window, it’s understood that the Reds were open to selling the ace ahead of next season, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Londoner was keen on a return to boyhood club Crystal Palace.

As a move away from Merseyside was yet to materialise for the ace, Liverpool have also suffered a major blow to their squad with Clyne’s setback, the ace would have been the main back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

The Reds will now have to call on Joe Gomez or one of their academy stars to rotate with Alexander-Arnold in the first-half of next season.