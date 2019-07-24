Talks held: Liverpool decide to sell midfielder in permanent transfer rather than loan

Liverpool are reportedly not prepared to loan out young midfielder Ovie Ejaria again and have held talks over a permanent transfer away for the player.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make a breakthrough at Anfield, and a recent report from Football Insider claimed he was looking set to return to Reading for another loan spell.

However, it would appear that this is not the case as Liverpool are claimed to have discussed a deal to sell Ejaria permanently instead, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds have plenty of depth in the midfield area so don’t really have much use for Ejaria at this point.

And while the England Under-21 international may once have looked like a bright prospect, he hasn’t really developed as some would have hoped.

Ejaria has had chances to shine whilst on loan with the likes of Rangers and Reading, but hasn’t really done enough to suggest he could add much to this LFC squad.

The Liverpool Echo suggest Brentford are currently coming up with the best offer for Ejaria at around £3.5million, plus add-ons and a sell-on clause.