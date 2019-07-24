Video: Manchester United target tipped to replicate Liverpool star if major transfer goes through

Former England manager Sam Allardyce feels that Harry Maguire could be to Manchester United what Virgil van Dijk has been to Liverpool.

Maguire has been linked to United and the Express have claimed that the 26-year-old centre-back will have a word with the Red Devils about a transfer from Leicester City.

A report from the Telegraph claims that the Foxes are demanding £90million for Maguire. Provided MUFC and Leicester City agree on this fee, the England international could become the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing the £75m that Liverpool paid Southampton to land Virgil van Dijk as claimed at the time by the BBC.

Sam Allardyce has likened Maguire to Van Dijk and feels that the England international would reach a whole new level if he signs for the Red Devils.

While speaking to talkSPORT, the former West Ham and Crystal Palace boss said: “He’s worth around £70m-£75m. He’s similar to Van Dijk. Van Dijk is better since joining #LFC and Maguire would go to another level if he moves to United.”

Maguire has sure proven himself to be a world-class defender and there is no doubt that his best years are still ahead of him. Provided Manchester United manage to meet Leicester City’s valuation of Maguire, their defensive issues should be resolved.

After conceding a whopping 54 times in the Premier League last season to finish outside of the top four, it seems clear a big-money signing of this calibre is required at Old Trafford.