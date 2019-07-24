Manchester United star explains why he would ‘LOVE’ club to complete Harry Maguire transfer

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has explained why he’d love to see the club clinch the transfer of Leicester City star Harry Maguire.

The England international has been strongly linked with the Red Devils for much of the summer in a move that could potentially cost as much as £90million.

Lindelof could be one player whose place would be threatened by the arrival of Maguire, but the Sweden international insists he relishes the competition for places.

“I like the competition,” he told ESPN in response to questions on potential competition from Maguire.

“I love it, actually. I think it’s great for a club to have that competition. If you have good players in your position you have to work hard every day, especially in training, and that helps a team to go to the next level as well.

“For me it’s perfect. I like it. I think everyone at this club wants to be at the highest level. I’m very good friends with them all.

“In training we compete and then off the pitch we are friends. That’s how it should be.”