Manchester City star is ‘dream’ transfer, says manager of European giants

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has said that the club are doing everything possible to land ‘dream player’ Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Sane has been a target for Bayern Munich for a while now with club President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirming interest in the Manchester City winger. As quoted by the Guardian, Rummenigge told before the German Cup final: “We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed. We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke. But at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. [Arjen] Robben and [Franck] Ribery were top of the top three years ago.”

The Bavarians also made an offer of €80million for Sane but Manchester City rejected it according to Guardian. A report from Mundo Deportivo stated that the Premier League champions rejected another offer from Bayern which had David Alaba as a part of the deal to sign the 23-year-old who has scored 39 goals and has provided 45 assists in 133 appearances for Manchester City so far.

Bayern manager Niko Kovac has said that Sane is the club’s ‘dream player’ and they will do everything possible to try and sign him. As quoted by Goal, Kovac told Sport Bild: “Our bosses have shown him a clear plan. We are very focused, Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job.

“You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realise this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.”

One of the finest wingers in the world at present, Sane has been terrific for City since signing for them from Schalke in 2016. Last season, the winger scored 16 goals and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. However, Pep Guardiola often benched him during the final few months of the season.

Following the departures of club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, Bayern only have two wingers in Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Both are brilliant players but the Bavarians need another quality winger to fortify that department and Sane is the perfect option for the Bundesliga giants. However, MCFC don’t seem keen on selling him and by the looks of it, the odds of Sane returning to the Bundesliga don’t look good.